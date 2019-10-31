New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided six locations in Tamil Nadu to nab an Islamic State-inspired group which had allegedly plotted to murder Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath and his son Omkar, stated news agency IANS.

Of the six locations raided by the anti-terror probe agency, two were at Kovai and one location each in Elayangudi, Trichy, Kayalpattinam and Nagapattinam of Tamil Nadu, a report quoted NIA sources as saying.

Having received inputs about the murder plot, the local police alerted the central probe agency in the month of July this year.

In September 2018, a Special Investigation Unit of the Coimbatore police had foiled a similar murder plot hatched by seven-members of an IS-inspired Islamic group in Tamil Nadu to eliminate Sampath, Hindu Munnani leader Mookambikai Mani and Sakthi Sena leader Anbu Mari.

Since then, the NIA has been working and gathering information in South India and looking into activities of suspected radical youths.

It must be noted that Tamil Nadu ranks first in the list of Indian states where anti-terror agencies have unearthed modules of Salafi jihadi terrorist organization IS over a period of five years since 2014, stated NIA officials, as per news agency IANS.

Since 2014, the NIA has reportedly arrested 127 IS sympathisers from across the nation, stated reports adding that 33 of them were from Tamil Nadu.