New Delhi: Two passengers who arrived at the Chennai airport and Tiruchirapalli airport from the UK and Singapore have tested positive for COVID-19. The swab samples of the passengers were sent for genome sequencing to determine if they have contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The passenger, who has arrived from the UK, has been admitted to the special ward of King Institute of Preventive Medicine in Chennai. His swab samples have been sent to Bengaluru for genomes sequencing, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said. Three family members, who travelled along with the 10-year-old boy, had tested COVID-19 positive. They have now been put under quarantine.

The other passenger, who has arrived from Singapore at Tiruchirapalli airport and tested COVID positive, is admitted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi. The passenger has been kept under observation.

The Tamil Nadu health minister said the state health department has alerted all the international airports to conduct compulsory checks for all passengers arriving from ‘at-risk’ countries in view of Omicron variant cases reported globally and in the country.

This comes after India reported the first two cases of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant in Karnataka.

INDIA REPORTS FIRST CASES OF OMICRON VARIANT

India’s first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Karnataka, the Union health ministry said. Of the two Omicron-infected patients, one is a 46-year-old doctor from Bengaluru and the other is a 66-year-old South African national who came to India with a negative Covid test report.

Both the patients were double vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor who tested positive for the Omicron variant of SARS-CoC-2 had no travel history, the health ministry said. The other Omicron-infected patient who tested positive for the new variant in Karnataka, a South African national, has now left the country.

A new variant of COVID-19 – Omicron (B.1.1.529) – was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

Since then, at least 373 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported from 29 nations, according to the data by World Health Organisation (WHO).

(With inputs from IANS)