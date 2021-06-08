Mudumalai: Nearly 28 elephants of Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. As per updates from Forest Ranger, Theppakadu Elephant Camp, all the elephants between 2 and 60 years of age were tested and the results are awaited. Moreover, the samples from 26 adults and 2 calves from the Theppakadu camp have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute at Izatnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Nurse 'Cuts' Portion of 2-week Old Baby Girl's Thumb While Removing IV Line Using Scissors, Family Seeks Action

The testing was done as a precautionary measure after nine lions tested positive for Covid-19, and one lioness succumbed to the virus in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park or Vandalur zoo outside Chennai on June 3. Also Read - Chandigarh Unlock Guidelines: Shops, Restaurants And Bars To Open With 50% Capacity Daily, Total Shutdown on Sunday

Tamil Nadu | 28 elephants at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve tested for COVID19 Also Read - Amity To Fully Sponsor Education Of Its Students Who Lost Their Parents Due To Pandemic "Samples have been sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh. All elephants between 2 and 60 years of age were tested, results awaited," says Forest Ranger, Theppakadu Elephant Camp pic.twitter.com/o11brqS9gO — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2021

On the other hand, the swab tests were carried out on 56 elephants on Tuesday at two camps in Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Forest Minister K Ramachandran said he personally monitored the process at Kozhikmudi camp in Topslip in the district, where 28 elephants underwent the test.

The camp has 18 male and 10 female elephants, of which three are kumkis (tamed elephants), five ‘safari’ elephants and four aged ones.

A total of 60 mahouts and assistants and their family members got vaccinated in the camp, thus becoming the first one in Tamil Nadu where 100 per cent got vaccinated.

The minister distributed a total of Rs 3.5 lakh to families affected by elephant attacks in the area. He also distributed uniform for staff of anti-poaching squad and PPE Kits to forest guards.