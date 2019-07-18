Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that Tenkasi and Chengelpet districts would be the new districts carved out of Tirunelveli and Kanchipuram respectively.

This bifurcation will take the total number of districts in the state to 35.

“The bifurcation is done for administrative convenience following representations from Ministers, MLAs and the general public,” Palaniswami announced while making a statement in the Assembly.

According to EPS, Special Officers will be appointed for the proposed two new districts to take forward work related to carving out the new regions.

In January, the government had announced Kallakurichi district, the 33rd in the state, by bifurcating regions from Villupuram district.

Palaniswami also announced a “Chief Minister’s Special Grievances Redressal Scheme,” to address grievances of the people in both urban and rural regions.

He also made a slew of other announcements including a sanction of Rs 50 crore for the upgradation of amenities in Vellore Municipality.

