Tamil Nadu rain alert: Heavy rain warning in Theni Ghat and 4 districts, thunderstorms across state – Check IMD forecast here

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in four districts of Tamil Nadu on November 27, while several other parts of the state are expected to receive moderate rain today.

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Tamil Nadu rain alert: Heavy rain warning in Theni Ghat and 4 districts, thunderstorms across state – Check IMD forecast here | image; x

Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Due to current weather conditions several parts of Tamil Nadu are under a rainfall alert for Friday, November 27, while Chennai, among several other parts is expected to receive light showers today, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for thunderstorms, lightning and squally conditions over the southern state and Puducherry. However, downpours are concentrated in some parts rather than covering the entire state.

According to the weather department, heavy rain is expected over Ghat areas of Theni district on Friday. Thunderstorm and lightning activities are likely to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until tomorrow.

IMD has warned about the intense weather when northeast monsoon regained strength over southern Tamil Nadu yesterday after weeks of incessant showers. Kayalpattinam recorded 18cm of rain in the 24 hours on Thursday.

Severe waterlogging was reported near Mutharamman temple and arterial roads in Kulasekarapattinam. Udangudi, Manapad and other villages also witnessed downpours in the same period.

Chennai weather today

Several parts of Chennai are expected to receive moderate rain today, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated locations. However, IMD has not placed the city under districts named for isolated heavy rainfall on November 27.

Districts placed under rainfall alert

As per Regional Meteorological Centre (Chennai), isolated heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Theni on Friday. Moderate showers are also expected at some parts along with thunderstorms and lightning across several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

Similar weather conditions are expected in parts of Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday.

Weather forecast for November 28

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue on Saturday as well. Isolated heavy showers are possible in the Nilgiris, the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Theni.