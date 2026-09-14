Tamil Nadu rain alert: Heavy showers, strong winds likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore; check forecast

Apart from the Nilgiris and Coimbatore hills, isolated parts of other Western Ghats districts could receive moderate rain along with strong surface winds on Monday and Tuesday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/tamil-nadu-rain-alert-heavy-showers-strong-winds-likely-in-nilgiris-coimbatore-check-forecast-8523779/ Copy

Tamil Nadu rain alert: Heavy showers, strong winds likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore; check forecast (File image/PTI)

The weather in parts of Tamil Nadu is likely to turn wetter over the next three days, with the Regional Meteorological Centre forecasting heavy rain and strong winds in the hill areas of the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. According to the weather department, isolated areas in these two districts may receive heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds from Monday to Wednesday.

The forecast comes as a weather system has developed over the region, with a trough extending from southwest Madhya Pradesh towards the Gulf of Mannar. The system is expected to increase rainfall activity across several parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly near the Western Ghats.

Rain, strong winds in several districts

Apart from the Nilgiris and Coimbatore hills, isolated parts of other Western Ghats districts could receive moderate rain along with strong surface winds on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is also likely in Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Kallakurichi.

The weather could bring some relief from the heat in areas that receive rainfall. However, strong winds may create problems for motorists and could damage weak structures, trees and crops in exposed areas.

Caution advised on ghat roads

People travelling through hilly areas have been advised to remain alert during heavy rain. Motorists using mountain and ghat roads should drive carefully as rain can make roads slippery and reduce visibility.

Residents in low-lying areas should also keep an eye on weather updates, particularly if heavy rainfall continues for several hours.

The authorities are likely to monitor conditions in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore hills closely. Heavy spells in these areas can sometimes lead to waterlogging, minor landslides and temporary disruption on mountain roads.

Chennai may see light rain

In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy. Some parts of the city could receive light rain during the evening or night.

At present, the weather department has not forecast widespread heavy rain for Chennai.

Temperatures may remain high

Despite the expected rainfall, temperatures are likely to remain high in some interior parts of Tamil Nadu.

The maximum temperature could be up to 4 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated places, according to the forecast.

The combination of heat, humidity and intermittent rain may make conditions uncomfortable. People have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the afternoon sun and take extra care while travelling during rain.

(With IANS inputs)