Tamil Nadu Rain alert: Moderate rainfall likely to occur for next four days; Check IMD weather forecast, school reopening dates

How will the weather be in Tamil Nadu? Will it rain heavily? The government has postponed the reopening of schools across the state to June 4.

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Tamil Nadu Rain alert: Moderate rainfall likely to occur for next four days; Check IMD weather forecast, school reopening dates(File photo)

Tamil Nadu Weather forecast update: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next four days, even as temperatures are expected to rise by up to 3 degrees Celsius in many regions of the state.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, scattered places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive moderate rain with thunderstorm activity from Wednesday through May 30.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri on these days; Check forecast

Isolated areas may also witness strong surface winds during the period due to changing atmospheric conditions over the region. Furthermore, the weather department stated that light to moderate rainfall is likely at one or two places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on May 31 and June 1 as weather activity continues intermittently.

Although there is a possibility of rain, the weather department has warned that daytime temperatures are expected to remain above normal in several districts. Maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may increase by as much as 3 degrees Celsius during the next four days, resulting in hot and humid conditions, particularly in coastal regions.

WEATHER FORECAST / WARNING FOR NEXT 7 DAYShttps://t.co/eRlUBZmTu8 pic.twitter.com/WPho8ZWmcF — IMD-Tamilnadu Weather (@ChennaiRmc) May 26, 2026

Speaking of Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels likely to remain high throughout the day. As per news agency IANS, Officials said the combination of heat and moisture could lead to discomfort for residents, especially during afternoon hours.

What guidelines have health authorities raised?

Health authorities have advised the public to remain cautious during periods of intense heat and humidity. People have been advised to stay hydrated by consuming adequate amounts of water even if they do not feel thirsty, particularly those working indoors in air-conditioned environments.

Moreover, authorities warned that insufficient water intake during hot weather conditions could lead to dehydration and increase the risk of health complications, including kidney-related problems. Residents have also been advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight during peak daytime hours, wear light cotton clothing and ensure proper ventilation in homes and workplaces, IANS reported The weather department said it would continue to monitor atmospheric conditions closely and issue further advisories if required.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan for 3 days, issues storm warning for Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry IMD Weather forecast till June 1

May 27 to May 30: Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

May 31 to June 1: Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

May 27, 2026 to May 30, 2026: Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

May 31, 2026 to June 1, 2026: Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Thunderstorm warning

May 26 to May 30: Thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal

area.

Temperature warning

May 26 to May 29: Due to high maximum and minimum temperature, combined with high humidity is likely to cause discomfort over Coastal areas of Tamilnadu.

“Rise in Maximum temperature by 2-3°C at isolated pockets over Interior Tamilnadu and No large change over rest Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area during Day 1 (26.05.2026) to Day 5 (30.05.2026),” reads the press release.

When will school reopen?

Talking about the school closure, the Tamil Nadu government has postponed the reopening of schools across the state to June 4. The announcement comes amid following growing concerns over prevailing heat conditions and appeals from parents, teachers, and political parties seeking a review of the earlier schedule.

Earlier, the school was scheduled to reopen on June 1 for students from Classes 4 to 12, while Classes 1 to 3 were scheduled to resume from June 4. Now, the department announced that all schools across Tamil Nadu would now reopen uniformly on June 4.