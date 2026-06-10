Tamil Nadu Rain Alert Today: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds likely in Theni, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli; Check weather forecast till June 15

Heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated locations in the hill areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, with strong winds expected to accompany the showers.

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Tamil Nadu Rain Alert Today: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds likely in Theni, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli; Check weather forecast till June 15(Photo Credit: IANS)

Tamil Nadu weather forecast: Isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to witness rainfall today, June 10, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai. At the same time, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two locations in the hilly regions of Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district and the hill areas of Theni and Kanniyakumari districts. In other words, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal over the next few days under the influence of a low-pressure system over South India. According to a weather bulletin issued by the Centre, several parts of the State are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday.

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Moreover, the weather office has also warned of strong surface winds with speeds ranging between 40 kmph and 50 kmph in these regions during thunderstorm activity.

Tamil Nadu weather: Check the weather forecast

June 11: Light to Moderate rain at a few places with Thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari and Ghat areas of Tirunelveli districts.

June 12: Light to Moderate rain at a few places with Thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts.

June 13: Light to Moderate rain at a few places with Thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

June 14: Light to Moderate rain at a few places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

June 15: Light to Moderate rain one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

For Thursday, the RMC has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to continue at isolated locations in the hill areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu, with strong winds expected to accompany the showers.

The rainfall is expected to intensify further in parts of western and northern Tamil Nadu in the coming days. The hill areas of Coimbatore district, the Nilgiris, and isolated places in Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode and Salem districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph.

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Meteorologists said the prevailing weather pattern is linked to the low-pressure circulation over South India, which is drawing moisture into the region and creating favourable conditions for rain-bearing clouds.

(With IANS report)