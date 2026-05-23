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Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri on these days; Check forecast

Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri on these days; Check forecast

Tamil Nadu weather update: When will it rain in Tamil Nadu? Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri on these days.

Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rainfall likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri on these days; Check forecast(Photo Credit: File/IANS)

Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana during May 22 to May 26, according to the India Meteorological Department. In addition, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted heavy rainfall in parts of western and northern Tamil Nadu over the next three days, particularly in Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Vellore districts, even as several parts of the state continue to witness rising temperatures.

As per the weather department, an atmospheric circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining regions, while a low-pressure area remains active over Kerala and nearby southeastern areas. These weather systems are expected to influence rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu over the coming days.

Also Read: Rajasthan weather forecast: Severe heatwave conditions to intensify for next four days; Sriganganagar remains hottest city with 46.5° Celsius

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Places such as Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupathur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi districts are likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds on Saturday and Sunday, as stated by the weather department. Moreover, isolated rainfall is expected on Saturday in districts including Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, and Madurai.

ALSO READ: IMD Heatwave alert: Alert for citizens as heat intensifies across several states, UP’s Banda reaches at 48 deg C

IMD Weather update: Check the weather forecast for May 23, 24, 25, 26, 27

May 23: “Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Namakkal districts. Light to Moderate rain at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area; at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area,” Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai stated.

“Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Namakkal districts. Light to Moderate rain at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area; at isolated places over South Tamil Nadu with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area,” Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai stated. May 24: Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. May 25: Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur,Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur,Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Theni and Madurai districts. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. May 26: Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Ghat areas of Coimbatore & Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area

Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Ghat areas of Coimbatore & Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts. Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area May 27: Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Light to Moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. May 28 and 29: Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

(With IANS Inputs)

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