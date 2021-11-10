Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Tamil Nadu for the next two days, till Thursday (November 11). A low pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, which is very likely to intensify into a depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Govt Declares Two Day Holiday in Nine Districts | Check List Here

"Thunderstorm with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts," the Met office said.

"Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupattu, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Kallakurichi and Karaikal area," it added.

The remaining districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain, the IMD said.

In the wake of the IMD forecast, the Tamil Nadu government has announced holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts — Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai — on November 10 and 11.

The Tamil Nadu government, in an official statement, confirmed that four lives were lost in rain-related incidents in Chennai, Theni and Madurai districts in the past 24 hours. At least 60 houses also suffered damage across the state, the statement went on to add.

All schools in Coimbatore will remain closed today in view of the heavy rainfall alert

Tamil Nadu: Waterlogging due to heavy rains continues in Chennai. Visuals from Kolathur area. IMD has issued red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal, for today pic.twitter.com/IzKI0MAOX0 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

CM MK Stalin was seen inspecting rain-affected areas for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. He also distributed flood relief assistance to people in Chennai’s Royapuram. The chief minister has appointed 15 IAS officials to supervise relief work in 15 corporation zones affected by the flooding.

The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during the next 4 days and over Southeast Arabian sea along and off Kerala coast during the next 24 hours.

A 24/7 state control room has been set up in Chennai and can be reached on the numbers – 1070 and 1077. For Chennai, residents can get in touch with the local body by using the 1913 toll-free number.