Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in Tamil Nadu for the next two days, till Thursday (November 11). A low pressure area has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, which is very likely to intensify into a depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

"Thunderstorm with extremely heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over delta districts, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts," the Met office said.

"Thunderstorm with heavy rain is also likely to occur at a few places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, Vellore, Ranipettai, Tirupattu, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Kallakurichi and Karaikal area," it added.

The remaining districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rain, the IMD said.

In the wake of the IMD forecast, the Tamil Nadu government has announced holiday for schools and colleges in nine districts — Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai — on November 10 and 11.

Meanwhile, 5 people have died in rain-related incidents across the state, while 538 huts and four houses have been damaged, KKSSR Ramachandran, State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, said Tuesday.

The fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and along and off south Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coasts and Gulf of Mannar during the next 4 days and over Southeast Arabian sea along and off Kerala coast during the next 24 hours.

The state government has also announced a toll-free helpline number 1913 for the people to communicate rain-related issues.