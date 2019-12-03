New Delhi: Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday declared a holiday for all schools in Sivaganga district as incessant rainfall in several parts of the state thrown day to day life out of gear.

At least 25 people have died over the last four days in Tamil Nadu due to various rain-related incidents. On Monday morning, a private compound wall collapsed in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore, killing 17 people and trapping several more.

A compensation of Rs 4 lakh was announced to the families of each of those who died in the wall collapse incident.

All schools and many colleges in the capital city Chennai, along with Chengelpet, Thiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi and Cuddalore were closed on Monday after the regional met department issued an advisory. Schools in Puducherry, too, were shut.

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami chaired a meeting with the officials at the state secretariat to review precautionary measures along with relief and rescue efforts.

More than 600 water pumps and six tree-felling machines were kept ready to be equipped for any drastic situation. Additionally, 176 relief centres have been set up across the city and 109 boats arranged to evacuate people, should a need arise. Community kitchens have also been set up to prepare food for the needy.

Moreover, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has even set up a helpline for complaints related to water-logging and tree fall incidents to take stock of the continuous downpour. Residents can dial 044-25384520 or 044-25384530, and/or WhatsApp on 9445477205 for any rain-related emergency.