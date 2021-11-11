Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over a few districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours. “These districts are Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram,” the statement said. The department also predicted moderate rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli and Thenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within the next three hours, the statement added. Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran informed that the death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12. Even yesterday, heavy rains pounded several regions of the state as the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression, which is likely to cross the coast by November 11 evening. The weather system is likely to cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Karaikal and Sriharikota, close to the north of Puducherry by November 11 evening, said the Met department.Also Read - Tomatoes at Rs 125 Per kg: Vegetable Prices Make Big Hole In Aam Aadmi's Pocket as Heavy Rains Affect Supply in Chennai

Here are the live updates on Tamil Nadu rains:

09:20 am: The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lies about 140 km southeast of Chennai, to cross between north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh around Chennai by today evening. Strong winds to prevail, extremely heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in 6 districts, said Deputy Director General, IMD-Chennai. Also Read - Tamil Nadu: Govt Declares Two Day Holiday in Nine Districts | Check List Here

09:00 am: Several areas in Chennai are facing issues of waterlogging due to the non-stop rainfall. Also Read - Chennai: Amma Canteen to Provide Free Food In Flood Affected Areas, Says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu | Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai pic.twitter.com/Wu3wruFKbG — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021

08:30 am: The Duraisamy subway in Chennai has been closed due to waterlogging as heavy rain lashed Chennai.

08:00 am: Power cuts have been reported from many areas of Chennai including Virugambakkam, Saligramam and KK Nagar.

07:30 am: On Wednesday, total of eight flights were cancelled due to bad weather in Chennai airport. Four arrivals and four departures were cancelled after the Met Department predicted heavy rains and gusty winds in Chennai and adjoining districts.