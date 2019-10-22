Chennai: Due to heavy rains across Tamil Nadu, a holiday was on Monday declared in all schools of Ramanathapuram, news agency ANI reported. The southern state is currently battling with the Northeast Monsoon with normal life in parts of Tamil Nadu standing disrupted.

According to a report by The News Minute, schools and colleges are shut in few other districts of Tamil Nadu too. In wake of the heavy rains, all schools and colleges in Coimbatore and Kanyakumari have been declared shut for today. However, in Sivaganga district, the holiday has only been declared for schools.

Meanwhile, no holiday has been declared in schools and colleges of Chennai.

The Regional weather office in Nilgiris district on Monday predicted heavy rainfall to occur over Tamil Nadu during the next five days.

According to a weather office bulletin, extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cms is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu in hilly areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Din) digul districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur over Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Vellore and Thiruvannamalai districts, the bulletin said.

Rains are also likely in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts.

The northeast monsoon, which accounts for about 48 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s annual rainfall, set in across South India on October 16.

(With PTI inputs)