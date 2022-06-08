New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday released the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India’s (FSSAI) State Food Safety Index to measure the performance of states across five parameters. Tamil Nadu topped the list among large states. “Among the smaller states, Goa stood first followed by Manipur and Sikkim. Among UTs, Jammu & Kashmir, Delhi and Chandigarh secured first, second and third ranks,” the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.Also Read - India Detects Another Omicron Sub-variant BA.5, NRI on Gujarat Visit Tests Positive For Virus

Speaking on the occasion of the World Food Safety Day, Mandaviya highlighted that there has been holistic development in the health sector. The minister said the government is dedicated to ensure health security for every citizen in the country.

For this, he said, the government is focussing on primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare fronts with various initiatives like health and wellness centres and strengthening of district hospitals under the National Health Mission.

He praised the crucial role FSSAI plays in ensuring healthy and nutritious food to the citizens of the country. “It is important to note that states have an important role in ensuring food safety and healthy food practices. It is the need of the hour that we come together to ensure a healthy nation,” Mandaviya said.

Here are the top 10 states in Food Safety Index

Tamil Nadu (82 Score) Gujarat (77.5 Score) Maharashtra (70 score) Himachal Pradesh (65.5 score) West Bengal (58.5 score) and Madhya Pradesh (58.5 score) Kerala (57 Score) Uttarakhand (55 Score) Odisha, Uttar Pradesh (54.5 Score) Karnataka (52.5 score) Rajasthan (50.5 score)

Mandaviya said India and nutrition were deeply connected, adding that “…a Samruddh Bharat, we need a Swasthya Bharat and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik.” He highlighted that healthcare in India had seen a holistic development in the last few years.

The minister also felicitated 11 smart cities for winning the EatSmart Cities Challenge. The FSSAI launched the programme last year, in association with the Smart Cities Mission, to motivate Smart Cities to develop a plan that supports a healthy and sustainable food environment through adoption of various Eat Right India initiatives. He also launched various FSSAI initiatives — Eat Right Research Awards and Grants: Phase II and Eat Right Creativity Challenge: Phase III, a school-level competition, and released the logo for Ayurveda Aahar.