New Delhi: Tamil Nadu reported 30 COVID-19 deaths that occurred on various dates recently together on Saturday pushing the toll to 397 while the state recorded 1,989 fresh cases, the fourth successive day of close to 2,000 cases. Also Read - 'No Plans For Lockdown in Tamil Nadu,' Says CM Palaniswami; Strict Action on Those Spreading Rumours

Greater Chennai Corporation said FIRs have been registered against 40 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the city for venturing out of their homes flouting isolation norms. Despite advisory against going out of the home while being treated for COVID-19 in home isolation, they went out of their residences creating scope for other people to get infected, the GCC said. Also Read - Coronavirus: With 1,458 New Cases, Tamil Nadu Second State After Maharashtra to Breach 30,000-Mark

Meanwhile, the number of containment zones in Chennai went up. Check the full list below. Also Read - Unlock 1 in Tamil Nadu: No Religious Places Will Open Before June 30, Says Chief Minister

Eighteen deaths occurred in government hospitals and 12 in private and 23 people had co-morbidities, a health department bulletin said.

The 30 deaths, which occurred on various dates recently, were together reported today by the government and this is the highest number of fatalities declared for a single day in Tamil Nadu.

Of the 1,989 fresh cases, 13 were returnees from abroad and 1,362 people were discharged today which is also among the highest number of recoveries in a single day.

The fresh cases propelled the infection count to 42,687 in Tamil Nadu and 30,444 in the state capital.

Cumulatively, 23,409 patients have got cured and 18,878 is the number of active cases.