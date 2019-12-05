New Delhi: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has filed a plea requesting the apex court to strike down a rural civic election notification issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (SEC) on December 2, 2019, stated a report. The petition was filed by C R Jayasukin.

Notably, the election notification had only announced the dates of rural local body elections and not that of the town panchayats, municipalities and corporations in the state, stated a report.

Meanwhile, on December 6, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the pending petitions including a petition filed by the DMK over the non-completion of delimitation of wards and reservation to SC/ST and women in local bodies across categories.