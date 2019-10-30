New Delhi: All the educational institutions in six districts of Tamil Nadu namely Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Theni, Virudhunagar, Vellore and Ramanathapuram will remain closed on Thursday, i.e., October 30 due to heavy rainfall, stated news agency ANI. Besides, a holiday has been declared for all the schools in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu for the day owing to continuous rainfall in the region, added news agency ANI.

The onset of the Northeast Monsoon has disrupted normal life in many parts of the southern state. The schools and colleges had been closed in many districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.