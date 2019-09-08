New Delhi: Tamil Nadu opposition parties on Saturday expressed concerns over a school question paper in which questions related to caste and religion were asked. The paper, screenshots of which were circulated widely on social media, had questions on Dalits and Muslims.

Sharing the screenshot on his Twitter account, DMK president MK Stalin asked for prosecution under appropriate provisions, for those who set the question paper. Tagging the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry, he tweeted, “Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law.”

Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division. Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law.@HRDMinistry pic.twitter.com/kddu8jdbN7 — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 7, 2019

In the paper, questions like ‘Which social class did Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar belong to’ and ‘What do you mean by Dalit’ were asked. It also asked had a question on ‘common stereotype’ about Muslims.

The paper also drew a sharp reaction from Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran. Lashing out at the Central Board of Secondary Education in a statement, he said, “I strongly condemn the CBSE for having a lesson on a sensitive topic without basic understanding on how it would impact the minds of the students.”

However, in a statement of its own, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said that the question paper was fake and requested people not to share the same on social media.

The CBI, too, has denied responsibility saying that it only conducts board exams and does not set papers for internal exams for any school.