New Delhi: A 23-year-old student from Tamil Nadu studying abroad was on Wednesday stabbed and assaulted near York University in Toronto, Canada. The student, identified as Rachel Albert, was rushed to the hospital and is still under critical condition.

Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar expressed his grief over the incident and asked MEA officials to arrange visa for the family of an Indian student, as requested by the family.

“Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884,” Jaishankar said.

Deeply shocked to learn of the serious attack on Rachel Albert, an Indian student in Toronto, Canada. Am asking MEA officials to help with her family’s visa. Family members may immediately contact us on +91 9873983884. https://t.co/wPno3V5aTv — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 24, 2020

Albert, who is pursuing her Masters’ degree at York University, was taking a stroll near her university campus near Leitch Avenue and Assiniboine Road around 10:00 PM when an unidentified man reportedly assaulted her, pushed her down and dragged her, the Toronto police stated.

According to eyewitnesses, the police furthered, the suspect was decribed as an Asian man in his mid-twenties, 5’9″ to 5’11” tall, wearing a black puffer jacket and ‘stylish’ glasses.

Family members noted her condition to be stable on Friday, however, she continues to be in the intensive care unit of the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre where she is admitted.