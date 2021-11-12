New Delhi: Incessant heavy rains in Tamil Nadu have wreaked havoc in Chennai and other parts of the state, leading to the deaths of at least 14 people and a flood-like situation. As many areas of Chennai and other districts remain waterlogged and authorities continue their rescue and relief operations, weather experts have predicted more rainfall for Tamil Nadu and a few other southern states.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains Big Update! IMD Says Heavy Downpour Likely To Decrease From This Date

The Director of Hyderabad’s Meteorological Centre said light to moderate rain is likely to occur in a few districts of Telangana in the next 24 to 48 hours. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains Highlights: Red Alert Withdrawn For Chennai, Flight Operations Resume

“In some places, it is likely to have light rain and in some places, it is likely to have light to moderate rain during next 24 to 48 years hours,” she said.

The depression that has formed in way of Bengal is likely to have an effect on weather in Chennai. Under this influence, Tamil Nadu is likely to have heavy to very heavy and at some times, extremely heavy rainfall, she added.

“A low-pressure area is likely to form over the south Andaman sea and neighbourhood around November 13. It is likely to move west northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours,” the director informed.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Friday morning said light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours.

“The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

Depression over north coastal Tamilnadu weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over north Tamil Nadu and neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/5Szhsv2N22 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 12, 2021

Schools in Coimbatore also remain closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department.

On Thursday, the IMD issued a red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal following incessant rainfall in the city.