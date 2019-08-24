Thiruvananthapuram: Just a day after a red alert was sounded in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore following intelligence inputs of six Lashkar-Taiba (LeT) terrorists’ entry into the state, a man in neighbouring Kerala has been detained under suspicion that he helped terrorists enter the state.

A companion of the suspect, too, is being questioned.

According to reports, the suspect, whose identity is yet to be revealed, allegedly helped some of the terrorists who, according to the intelligence agencies are in Tamil Nadu currently. He is currently being questioned.

Police in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been on high alert since Friday when an alert, regarding the entry of six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, was issued. While one of the terrorists is believed to be a Pakistani, the rest are from Sri Lanka.

In Tamil Nadu, besides Coimbatore, where the terrorists are believed to be hiding, and Chennai, the state capital, security has also been tightened in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai.

At least 2,000 police personnel have been posted around Coimbatore. A team of 34 commandos has also been deployed in the city.

58 people were killed in a series of bomb blasts that took place in the city on 14 February 1998. Investigators later found out that the blasts were a part of a larger conspiracy to target senior BJP leader LK Advani who was in the city for an election meeting.