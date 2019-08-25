Chennai: Days after a terror alert was sounded in Tamil Nadu, two youths were Saturday detained for interrogation by the Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) near Coimbatore.

It was learnt that one among the duo, Siddiq, belonged to Kerala and was in contact with the Gulf-based Abdul Khader, alleged to be a kingpin of an Islamic terror module linked to the dreaded Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Hindustan Times reported.

The other one was found to be in touch with Siddiq over the phone.

Both the man are currently in the custody of Karunya Nagar police near Coimbatore and undergoing interrogation.

Tamil Nadu police on Saturday continued with its tight security arrangements for the second day across the state following an intelligence alert that six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have entered the state, police said.

The group is said to be comprised of one Pakistani national and five Sri Lankans, the police said.

The police have beefed up security at places of worship, railway stations and other places where there is a large concentration of people. “We have increased our security alert. All the vehicles are being checked thoroughly. About 200 police personnel are working round the clock,” a senior police official in Nagapattinam district told IANS.

He said a large number of policemen have been posted at the famed Velankanni Church in the district as a security measure. According to him, security will be further beefed up at the Velankanni Church during the church festival from August 29 to September 8.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra on Friday issued an urgent notice to all the police officials in the 14 districts asking them to be on high alert following an intelligence input.

Police in the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been on high alert since Friday when an alert, regarding the entry of six LeT terrorists, was issued.

(With inputs)