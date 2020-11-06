New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the state government is taking steps to ban online games like rummy and others played with money. Also Read - Victory Prayers, Special Rangoli: Tamil Nadu Village Roots For Kamala Harris’ Win in US Polls

Talking to reporters in Coimbatore, he said taking into account that many persons have committed suicide due to online rummy, the government is taking steps to ban the online games played with money stakes.

Palaniswami said law will be drafted in such a way that those who organise such online games and the participants will be considered as culprits and punished with jail term.

He said that the government has received representations from different quarters to ban online rummy, and will take the necessary action.

Palaniswami said at a time when the Internet usage is spreading very fast, some people and, more particularly youth, are spoiling their lives playing online rummy which at times leads to their suicide.