Chennai: In a big relief for students, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced that students of classes 9th, 10th, and 11th will be promoted to the next class without taking exams amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken based on the recommendation by medical experts who were of the opinion that the current situation was not favourable to conduct the Class 10th (SSLC) and plus one exam.

According to reports, students would be examined based on their internal assessment. A report by Indian Express said the marks for the pending exam will be divided into two parameters. While 80 per cent of marks will be calculated keeping students' performance in quarterly and half-yearly examinations into consideration, 20 per cent marks will be accorded based on their attendance.

Meanwhile, the schools for classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu reopened from January 19, 2021, for the first time after the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country. Making the announcement, Palaniswami had said the schools will be reopened only for classes 10 and 12 and each classroom will have 25 students. He had also said that in order to boost the immunity levels, the students attending the classes will be given vitamin and zinc tablets.

Retirement Age Increased: Further, the retirement age of government employees will be increased from 59 to 60, Palaniswami said in the state legislative assembly today.