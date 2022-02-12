Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced on Saturday that nurseries and playschools across the state would reopen on February 16. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister M K Stalin to review the coronavirus situation in the state. It is after a gap of nearly 2 years when the students of nursery classes would be going to school again. The state government also announced several new Covid curbs and relaxations to be in place from 16 February till 2 March. Physical classes commenced on February 1 for school children from grades 1 to 12 and college students.Also Read - 87% People In Tamil Nadu Have Anti-Bodies Against COVID: Sero Survey

Children from class nursery and above would be allowed to go to schools from February 16.

Exhibitions are also allowed now and with fresh relaxations.

Almost all other COVID-19 related restrictions have been lifted.

Upto 200 people could participate in marriage and related ceremonies.

Up to 100 people may take part in funerals

The ban for congregations related to social, cultural and political events would

In the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other senior state officials participated.