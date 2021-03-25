Chennai: Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Elections, a sack full of currency notes worth Rs.1 crore was found lying on the roadside by election officials in Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the election officials had found the sack on Tuesday night. “On Tuesday night at Pettaivaithalai police got information about a group of people in two cars arguing on the road. On seeing the police one group drove away,” a police official in the district told IANS. Also Read - Not Again! DMK Leader Makes Obnoxious Remark, Says 'Women These Days Don't Have Figure 8' | WATCH

The official stated that police had spotted the sack on the roadside near a car and on opening it, they found cash bundles. Soon after senior police and election officials arrived at the spot. Also Read - Over 40 Employees Test COVID Positive at IT Company in Chennai

The second group consisting of people belonging to the AIADMK party told the officials that they had just parked the vehicle and no way connected with the sack of cash, police said. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Elections: Coimbatore South, Chepauk, Edapaddi Are Among 7 Seats That Matter | Here's Why

The unaccounted cash was then deposited into the state government treasury.

The police were not able to trace the car that drove away.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections are slated to be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With agency inputs)