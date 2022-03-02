Tamil Nadu Unlock Guidelines: As the coronavirus cases declined significantly, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday relaxed COVID restrictions in the state and lifted ban on political and cultural gatherings. The state government also allowed more people take part in weddings and funerals across the state. Notably, the move to relax the COVID curbs was taken after considering the declining infection rates, the state government said in a statement. The state government said the relaxations will come into effect from Thursday itself.Also Read - Devotees Can Now Attend Early Morning, Late Night 'Aarti' At Saibaba Temple In Shirdi. Check Revised Timings HERE

However, the state government said that people should continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and get vaccinated.

Full list of guidelines:

The state government said between March 3 and 31, weddings and other related functions can be held with the participation of 500 people.

The number of people taking part in funerals should not exceed 250.

The numbers were earlier capped at 200 for weddings and 100 for death-related ceremonies.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said people should continue to follow Covid preventive measures such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, and get vaccinated.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, Tamil Nadu reported 348 new Covid infections totalling 34,49,721 and two deaths took the tally to 38,006 till date. Five infected people returned from Assam, Bihar and Bangladesh, according to the Department of Health.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 92 followed by Coimbatore 51. Five districts — Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi — recorded nil cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 53,474 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the cumulative number examined was 6,44,51,808, the bulletin said.