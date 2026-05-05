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Tamil Nadu BIG update: Thalapathy Vijay may take oath as chief minister on May 7, says report

Tamil Nadu BIG update: Thalapathy Vijay may take oath as chief minister on May 7, says report

Tamil Nadu BIG update: Thalapathy Vijay may take oath as chief minister on May 7, says report

Thalapathy Vijay- File image

Tamil Nadu BIG update: Thalapathy Vijay may take oath as chief minister on May 7, says report

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