New Delhi: Upset over their huge debts, a couple in Tamil Nadu poisoned their three children before committing suicide at Villupuram on Thursday night. Police have identified the victims as M Arun (33), a goldsmith, his wife Sivagami (33) and their three daughters – Priyadarshini (4), Yuvasri (3) and three-month-old Bharathy.

The man had also recorded a video and shared it on WhatsApp to his friends. In the video, the man said that he was taking extreme step due to massive losses incurred by purchasing the illegal three-digit lottery tickets that was available in Villupuram.

After watching the video, which has now gone viral on the social media, Arun’s friends rushed to his house but they found the door locked from inside. They immediately called the Villupuram taluk police station, following which officials reached the goldsmith’s house, They broke open the door and found the five-member family lying unconscious.

They were taken to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Following the incident, public and social activists in Villupuram sought severe action against the lottery sale in the district.

As per the district superintendent of police, S Jeyakumar, this year they have registered 200 cases against lottery offenders in Villupuram district and arrested 160 in connection with those cases.

“We are taking severe action against offenders and on last week, two inspectors were given charge for not curtailing lottery menace. We will do the same to eradicate lottery menace in future too. People can inform me directly, about the lottery sale in the district”, a leading news portal quoted S Jeyakumar as saying.