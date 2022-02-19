New Delhi: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Saturday said the party’s chances of victory in the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections look “bright”. Sundar also slammed DMK and said the Stalin-led party was “underestimating” BJP and the party’s influence will be witnessed in the ongoing state urban local body polls.Also Read - TN Local Body Election LIVE: 23.42% Turnout In Chennai At 1PM; BJP Agent Hassles Hijab-Clad Woman in Madurai

The BJP leader said that the ruling party – DMK – has an edge in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election, and will probably “win”. However, there is hope that BJP “will win”. “The chances of victory for the BJP are bright. The DMK is underestimating us and our influence will be evident in this election. Beyond all that, the ruling party will win in the urban local elections. There is hope that we will win,” Khushbu Sundar said in an exclusive interview to Zee News.

Speaking on BJP failing to come to terms with ally AIADMK on seat-sharing for the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls, Khushbu Sundar took a swipe at Congress and said the party at least has “courage to stand alone”. Sundar’s remarks come as Congress allied with the DMK front for the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election.

“It is wrong to say that the AIADMK is the tail and we have won four legislators, then we would have won all the constituencies. The BJP has the courage to stand alone and the Congress has not yet had that courage,” Khushbu Sundar said,

Earlier, BJP decided to go alone for Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election after it failed to come to terms with ally AIADMK and called it a ‘friendly contest’.

After failing to come to terms with ally AIADMK on seat-sharing for the urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, the BJP has decided to move forward alone in what it called a ‘friendly contest’. Meanwhile, the Congress and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) are in the DMK alliance and are comfortable in the seat allocation while MDMK, another ally of DMK had certain issues in the seat allocation.

The single-phase civic polls for 12,838 posts in corporations, municipalities and town panchayats of Tamil Nadu was held on Saturday. The counting of votes will be done February 22.