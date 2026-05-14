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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay takes a big step, set to release May installment of Rs 1,000 assistance for women soon

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay takes a big step, set to release May installment of Rs 1,000 assistance for women soon

The amount, part of the scheme implemented by the previous DMK regime and named after late party stalwart M Karunanidhi, will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, a government release quoting Vijay said.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

New Delhi: In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced that women beneficiaries covered under the ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai’ will get the May month installment of Rs 1000 soon. The amount, part of the scheme implemented by the previous DMK regime and named after late party stalwart M Karunanidhi, will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, a government release quoting Vijay said.

“The government needs time to restructure the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, under which Rs 1,000 is given to women. CM Joseph Vijay has directed that the Rs 1000 May month installment under the scheme will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries soon,” it added. As part of its poll promises ahead of the April 23 elections, Vijay’s TVK had promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women aged below 60 years.

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Vijay-led TVK wins trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly:

On Wednesday, the TVK government in Tamil Nadu crossed a major political hurdle, with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay comfortably winning the trust vote in the state assembly by 144 votes in favour and 22 against amid a DMK walkout and a divided AIADMK, whose 25 rebel MLAs backed the actor-politician.

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The floor test, which solidified Vijay’s position as the chief minister, also exposed a full-blown split in the AIADMK, as 22 MLAs supporting party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami voted against the government, while the C Ve Shanmugam-SP Velumani faction voted in favour of the TVK.

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As opposition leaders, including Palaniswami and DMDK legislator Premalatha Vijayakanth, accused TVK of horse-trading, the chief minister countered with a punchline that became the highlight of his speech. “This government runs at horse-speed, not through horse-trading,” Vijay asserted.

The chief minister also alleged that the people rejected the DMK, and therefore, the DMK might wish to insult TVK. Replying to discussions over the vote of confidence resolution moved by him, Vijay also said his government will always be secular and will continue to implement the welfare schemes launched by previous regimes.

“All religions are our religions. All people are our people. There will be no discrimination between those who voted for us and those who did not. This is a government for everyone. This is a government for the common people,” he said.

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