New Delhi: Counting of votes in Vikravandi and Nanguneri assembly seats of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to take place today, i.e., October 24.The bypolls for these two Tamil Nadu assembly seats ended at 6 PM on October 21.

Although there was a heavy voter turnout, only those voters who were in the queue at 6 PM were allowed to vote, stated a report. In order to ensure the peaceful conduct of the polls, security was beefed up in these two constituencies.

In total, as many as 35 candidates are contesting from both the seats. According to Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Satyabrata Sahoo, the byelections held in Vikravandi and Nanguneri was peaceful and active. While 76 per cent polling was recorded in Vikravandi, 62 per cent was recorded in Nanguneri till 5 PM on October 21.

Vikravandi Bypoll Assembly Seat:

The bypoll in Vikravandi seat was necessitated following the death of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislator K Rathamani in June. There are some 23 candidates who are seeking the favour of about 2.24 lakh voters. The main parties who are fighting from this constituency are ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate R Muthamilselvan and DMK’s N Pugazhenthi.

Nanguneri Bypoll Assembly Seat:

The bypoll in Nanguneri seat was necessitated after Congress legislator H Vasantha Kumar resigned as he got elected to the Lok Sabha. There are 12 candidates who are seeking the favour of about about 2.57 lakh voters in Nanguneri. The main parties who are fighting from this constituency are AIADMK’s V. Narayanan and Congress candidate Ruby R. Manohar.Of the total 234 members in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 123 members (including the Speaker), the DMK has 100 members, the Congress 7, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Independent one have one member each. Notably, two seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly remain vacant this year.