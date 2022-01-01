Chennai: Heavy rainfall over the past few day led to waterlogging in several parts of Chennai on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over coastal Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours

and.

The weather agency said strong northeasterly winds are prevailing off the coast off Tamil Nadu in the lower levels, and a cyclonic circulation lie over southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast at middle tropospheric level, and rainfall in Tamil Nadu is happening under its influence. It further said the rainfall will decrease after 24 hours.

As per IMD, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu,

Puducherry and Karaikal on Sunday as well.

On Friday, a red alert was issued for Chennai and three adjoining districts after heavy rain led to waterlogging in several areas. Three people died in rain-related electrocutions in in the state on Thursday, state minister for revenue and disaster management KKSSR Ramachandran said.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the waterlogging situation and assured the people that the problem would be resolved. Stalin, who visited waterlogged areas in Chennai’s Tenampet along with the municipality officials, said, “Yesterday midnight once I reached Chennai from Trichy, I started reviewing the rain situation in the control room of Ripon Building where Chennai corporation officials monitored the situation. The waterlogging issues in Chennai will be resolved by today evening.”

People had found themselves in knee-deep water in T. Nagar on Friday morning. Some inundated roads were also closed as their clearing was underway. People were also seen placing sandbags outside to stop rainwater from entering their houses.

(With inputs from ANI)