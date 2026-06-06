Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Heavy rain, thunderstorm alert likely over Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts; Check IMD forecast

Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri. Check the IMD forecast.

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Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Heavy rain, thunderstorm alert likely over Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, ghat areas of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts; Check IMD forecast(Photo Credit: Representational/IANS)

Tamil Nadu weather update: Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur on Saturday at a few places, with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. Moreover, heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur today at isolated places over Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts.

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Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur on Thursday at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

Tamil Nadu Weather: Will it rain today in Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli?

According to the press release published by the India Meteorological Department, Regional Meteorological Centre, Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

According to the weather department, an upper-air cyclonic circulation persists over coastal Karnataka and adjoining regions at an altitude of 3.1 km to 4.5 km above mean sea level. The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, sections of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as well as large areas of the Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu weather update: Check IMD forecast

June 6: Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppur, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

June 7: Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy to Very Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Kanyakumari and Ghat areas of Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ghat areas of Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts.

June 8: Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts.

June 9 and June 10: Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, Ghat areas of Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts.

June 11: Light to Moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Heavy rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and Ghat areas of Tirunelveli districts.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Saturday. Some parts of the city may receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms.

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The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover between 29 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius. As per the IANS report, the weather department has also issued a warning for fishermen and maritime activities. The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of the southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, sections of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as well as large areas of the Bay of Bengal.

(With IANS Inputs)