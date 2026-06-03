Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rain alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Kanyakumari, Erode, Salem, Vellore and other 9 districts; Check complete forecast here

Tamil Nadu weather update: Will it rain heavily in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Kanyakumari, Erode, Salem, Vellore and other 9 districts today? Check complete forecast here

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Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy rain alert for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Kanyakumari, Erode, Salem, Vellore and other 9 districts; Check complete forecast here(Photo Credit: IANS)

Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur on Wednesday over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet districts, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

According to the press release published by the India Meteorological Department, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Light to moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur on Thursday(June 4) over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area.

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The IMD also said conditions remain favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala on Thursday. The latest warning comes after heavy rain affected several districts across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. In Namakkal district, rainwater entered the premises of the government hospital near the old bus stand in Rasipuram, forcing patients and their relatives to wade through knee-deep water, IANS reported. Waterlogging was also reported around the new bus stand market area, disrupting business activity.

For Chennai, the weather department has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas of the city.

IMD Weather Forecast: Will it rain on June 4 and June 5? Check the latest updates

June 3 and June 4: Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

and Ranipet districts.

Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

June 5: Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Erode, Salem, Madurai, Sivaganga, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts and Karaikal area. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

June 6: Heavy rain at isolated places with thunderstorm & lightning with gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph at one or two places is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur districts and Karaikal area. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Also Read: Mumbai, Pune weather today, 03 June 2026: IMD issues Yellow Alert as thunderstorms lash Maharashtra; Heavy rain predicted in these areas

June 7: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Virudhunagar and Dindigul districts. Light to Moderate rain at a few places with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

June 8: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Virudhunagar and Dindigul districts. Light to Moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.