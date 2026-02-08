Home

Tamil Nadu weather update: State to experience gradual rise in daytime temperatures; check detailed weather forecast

The weather department has issued an advisory stating that moderate mist and fog are expected during the early hours in at least nine districts.

Tamil Nadu weather update: In a big update for the residents of Tamil Nadu, the weather of the state is expected to experience a gradual rise in daytime temperatures over the coming days. In the recent update provided from the Regional Meteorological Department forecasting, an increase of up to 2 degrees Celsius above normal levels until February 11. Also, the weather department has predicted that the weather is expected to remain largely dry across the state and neighbouring Puducherry, with no significant rainfall predicted for at least a week. Here are all the details you need to know about the Tamil Nadu weather update and forecast.

Tamil Nadu weather update and forecast

The weather department has predicted that the prevailing weather pattern indicates stable and dry atmospheric conditions, which will contribute to a steady climb in maximum temperatures. While the days are likely to feel warmer than usual, early mornings in several districts will continue to witness foggy conditions, a report carried by IANS news agency said.

Tamil Nadu weather advisory

The department has issued an advisory stating that moderate mist and fog are expected during the early hours in at least nine districts. These include the hill district of Nilgiris and interior regions such as Dindigul, Salem, Erode and Krishnagiri.

Fog is also likely to persist in Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts. Reduced visibility during the morning hours may affect motorists and commuters, particularly on highways and rural roads.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next few days. Light mist is likely during the early mornings, followed by warm and humid conditions as the day progresses. The city, like much of the state, will not see any rainfall activity during this period.

Tamil Nadu weather advisory: What it means for you?

Residents, especially kids, seniors, and people working outside, are advised to stay hydrated and limit time in the sun during the hottest part of the day. Moreover, drivers should also be careful on foggy mornings to avoid accidents. With dry weather sticking around and temps rising, residents of Tamil Nadu’s may feel like late-winter warmth, transitioning to pre-summer heat soon.

