Tamil Nadu Women Cops Suspended For Refusing To Pay Shopkeeper, Incident Caught On Cam

New Delhi: A sub-inspector (SI) and three constables—all women— of the Tamil Nadu Police, were suspended after they reportedly refused to pay a shopkeeper and even threatened to cancel his license when he asked for payment of some eatables the cops had at his shop.

According to reports, Sub-inspector Vijayalakshmi and three women constables, from the All Women Police Station in Guduvancheri in the state’s Chengalpattu district, had recently ordered bread omelet, juice and some water bottles from a shop near the police station.

But when the shop owner asked for payment for the consumables, the cops refused to pay outright and allegedly threatened to cancel his license when he insisted on being reimbursed.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera and following a complaint by the shopkeeper, identified as Manimangalam, the four police personnel were placed under suspension pending further inquiry.

The video shows Sub-Inspector Vijayalakshmi accompanied by three women constables approaching the shop and casually taking some candies from a jar. The shopkeeper then calls someone on his mobile phone and hands it to the women police officer.

According to an India Today report, SI Vijayalakshmi and the three police constables involved in the incident were suspended on the orders of Tambaram Police Commissioner Amalraj.

A senior police official said that a probe has been initiated against the erring officer and her subordinates based on the security camera footage of the incident.

In related news, recently, two women officers of the Tamil Nadu Police were appointed as sniffer dog handlers by the Coimbatore Police.

As per reports, Bhavani and Kavipriya, have been picked as sniffer dog handlers and will have to undergo a six-month training course before they are given official responsibilities of handling their canine partners.

Bhavani (25), who joined the Tamil Nadu Police last year, is a resident of the state’s Theni district, while 26-year-old Kavipriya— a science graduate— belongs to Tirupur district.

Both women have been posted to the Coimbatore city armed reserve police force and are currently undergoing training at the Detective Dog Squad and Dog Training Centre in Coimbatore.

Sniffer dogs and their handlers are a specialized unit which builds upon the ages old man-animal bond. The trained canines along with their handlers are deployed in critical situations and often help the cops to detect IEDs, drugs and other hidden illegal substances.

