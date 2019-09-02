New Delhi: The coastal town of Mamallapuram near Chennai is expected to be the venue for the second edition of India-China informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled next month.

As per the reports, all arrangements are being supervised at the highest levels of the Central and State governments for the meeting scheduled between October 11 and 13. “These teams have checked out several heritage towns across the country. But they may finalise Mamallapuram. However, we are yet to get a confirmation,” a seniot minister told Times of India.

A few days back, senior officials of the Union External Affairs Ministry had held a meeting with the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai regarding the much-anticipated meeting.

Besides holding talks, PM Modi and President Xi will make a visit to the ancient monuments in Mamallapuram, which have been classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The first informal summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi took place in Wuhan, China in April last year, which was largely credited to have improved the bilateral ties after the Doklam standoff.

To commemorate the first anniversary of the Modi-Xi talks held on April 27-28, 2018, India had launched “Colours of India” week in Wuhan during which dance performances, movie screenings, photo exhibitions and other business and tourism promotion events were organised. The programme was inaugurated by Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri and Deputy Mayor of Wuhan, Chen Xiexin.