Chennai: The Centre’s decision to cancel the postal exam in Tamil Nadu was welcomed by various political parties in the state. Earlier on Tuesday, Union communication minister Ravishankar Prasad’s announced that the postal exam will be conducted in all local languages, including Tamil, English, and Hindi. The announcement comes in the wake of repeated protests by Tamil parties led by the AIADMK over their demand that the postal exam should be held in the Tamil language.

AIADMK members raised slogans of “Cancel the exam” and demanded that the government cancel the postal department exam for recruitment of postmen and other posts and hold it afresh by including Tamil as a language for taking the exam. Soon they were joined in their protests by DMK, CPI and CPI-M members on Tuesday morning.

Initially, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered the stopping of the transmission of House proceedings on television and later adjourned the proceedings till 1200 hours. When the House met at noon, the AIADMK continued with their protests demanding the cancellation of the exam.

“The Chairman had called union communications minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to his chamber. He has discussed the issue with the chairman and the minister is ready to come to the House and explain the position in the House tomorrow,” said Deputy Chairman Harivansh. He added, “Please allow the House to function and the Question Hour to take place. The Communications Minister will come tomorrow. He is busy in Lok Sabha. The Chairman has already held a meeting. The minister has already given an assurance on this issue,” said.

When the House met again, AIADMK members again protested, followed by the DMK, Congress and CPI and CPI-M. Later, the deputy chairman adjourned the House till 2 PM.

