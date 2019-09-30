New Delhi: At a time when Home Minister Amit Shah pitched for Hindi as a common language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Tamil and said that the language is resonated across the United States.

“During my visit to the USA, when I said something in Tamil and I told the world that Tamil is one of the world’s oldest languages, so even today, the language is being resonated across the United States”, PM Modi said while addressing the assembled BJP cadres at the Chennai International Airport on Monday.

Earlier at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in the US, he had invoked famous Tamil philosopher Kaniyan Pungundranar and had highlighted the importance of linguistic diversity.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also expressed gratitude towards people of Chennai for their hospitality. “Always delighted to be back in Chennai. After 2019 elections, it is my first visit to the state. I am really thankful to all of you for such a warm welcome”, said the Prime Minister.

Talking about his visit to USA, Modi further said that the world has a lot of expectations from India and it is our duty to bring about progress, that too in a speedy manner.

He also reiterated his commitment to eliminate single-use plastic saying,”We will be undertaking a ‘padyatra’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and visit people in cities and villages and educate them about the ban on single-use plastic.”