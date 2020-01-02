New Delhi: Tamil writer and orator Nellai Kannan was on Wednesday arrested in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu, for making inflammatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after an FIR was registered against him over his speech in a protest meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 29, called by the Social Democratic Party.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Tamil writer, Nellai Kannan arrested in Perambalur on charges of making a hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/2wZdfaHxDS — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

From the moment he gave the inciting speech, Tamil Nadu BJP workers had been demanding his arrest. The saffron party had even staged a protest at Marina Beach in Chennai demanding action against Kannan.

However, the Chennai Police also detained several BJP leaders, including H Raja, La Ganesan, Pon Radhakrishnan, and CP Radhakrishnan, from the protest venue earlier today.

The police have taken Kannan to custody based on multiple complaints by a number of BJP leaders. He has been booked under Sections 504, 505(1) as well as 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).