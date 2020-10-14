Gandhidham: A day after jewellery brand Tanishq withdrew its interfaith marriage ad after incessant trolling, a Tanishq store was attacked in Gujarat’s Gandhidham. Also Read - 'Deeply Saddened by Inadvertent Stirring of Emotions', Says Tanishq After Being Bullied Into Withdrawing Ad

As per an NDTV report, the store manager was reportedly made to write an apology letter by the mob.

Notably, the 43-second commercial, which led to the hashtag #BoycottTanishq trending on Twitter, shows a pregnant Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim household, as the family makes elaborate arrangements for her baby shower.

“The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective,” the statement by the company said.

“We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff,” it said further.