‘Tareekh Pe Tareekh’: CJI DY Chandrachud’s Appeal Over Pendency Of Cases

He said that the backlog and pendency of cases present a formidable challenge to the efficient administration of justice and the timely resolution of legal disputes.

CJI also spoke about social media and appealed not to be influenced by them, external pressures, or public opinions. (Representational image/File)

Tareekh Pe Tareekh Culture: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, expressing his concerns over the pendency of cases in the judiciary, has once again called upon the judges to end the “tareekh pe tareekh” culture and put an end to the normalisation of adjournment.

CJI Chandrachud was addressing the All India District Judges Conference in Kachchh in Gujrat when he said that the perception of common people who think that adjournment has become a part of the judicial system is ‘disheartening’.

“Common citizens feel that adjournment has become a part of the judicial system. This perception is disheartening, as adjournments, which were never intended to be commonplace, have now become normalised within the judicial process,” he said.

CJI also spoke about social media and appealed not to be influenced by them, external pressures, or public opinions.

“Now, as we are talking about the realm of technology, I would like to address another contemporary challenge: the influence of social media. In recent times, there has been a noticeable increase in judges facing criticisms and commentary on social media platforms. And let me tell you, I have had my fair share of scrutiny too! Even if I say just a single word on the bench, it seems to get reported faster than a speeding bullet. But should we, as judges, be unduly affected by this? The role of a judge is to dispense justice impartially, without being swayed by external pressures or public opinions,” CJI said.

“This backlog and pendency of cases present a formidable challenge to the efficient administration of justice and the timely resolution of legal disputes,” said the CJI as he acknowledged that the courts nationwide are grappling with a significant backlog and an alarming level of pending cases adding that addressing the backlog and pendency of cases requires a multi-faceted approach encompassing systemic reforms and procedural enhancements.

He also appealed that judges have to be conscious of this fact, because, while even one adjournment might look like a routine affair, it can have severe ramifications for the litigants.

“Consider, for instance, the plight of a farmer entangled in a property dispute–a scenario all too common. Often, the outcome of the legal battle never comes to light during the farmer’s lifetime. Instead, the burden falls upon their legal heirs, who find themselves embroiled in protracted legal proceedings long after their loved one’s passing,” he said.

“Imagine a victim of sexual assault whose case remains unresolved in the courts for several years. Isn’t this a clear violation of their fundamental right to access justice? The concept of access to justice should extend beyond mere access to the courts; it should also guarantee that citizens receive timely judgments from courts of law,” said the CJI over the delay in case hearings. He said that the judicial system should not wait for citizens to die for their case to be decided by a court of law.

(With ANI inputs)

