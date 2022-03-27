Balasore: In a good news for the country’s defence sector, India on Sunday test-fired an Army version of the medium range surface to air missile (MRSAM) from Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Odisha, the DRDO said. The missile was test-fired at 10.30 AM validating long-range parameters, it said.Also Read - Good News! Hong Kong Lifts Travel Ban For These 9 Countries in April| Check Full List

“MRSAM-Army missile system flight tested from ITR Balasore at around 1030 Hrs intercepting a high speed aerial target at long range. The target was destroyed by the missile in a direct hit,” Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tweeted. Also Read - India Resumes Regular International Flights After COVID-19 Hiatus, Relief In Airfare Expected

“The system is part of the Indian Army. In the test, the missile secured a direct hit at the target at a very far off distance,” DRDO officials said. Also Read - DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply For Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in; Check Vacancy, Other Details

(With agency inputs)