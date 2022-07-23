New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday vehemently denied the Congress’ allegation that her daughter ran an illegal bar in Goa, terming it as malicious. Irani said her daughter, a college student, was being targeted because of her mother’s vocal stand on the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s “Rs 5,000-crore loot” in the National Herald case.Also Read - Wishes Pour In As Droupadi Murmu Elected 15th President of India

The Congress "assassinated" and "publicly mutilated" her daughter's character, Irani said in a hard-hitting press conference, and dared the Opposition party to show the proof of any wrongdoing. She asserted her 18-year-old daughter is a first-year college student and does not run any bar.

Akbar Road Sealed As Sonia Gandhi Set To Appear Before ED

“My daughter’s fault is that her mother holds a press conference on the loot of Rs 5,000 crore by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Her fault is that her mother fought against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” the MP said.

See you in court: Irani to Gandhis

The BJP leader further dared Rahul Gandhi to fight from Amethi Lok Sabha seat again in 2024, and vowed that she will make him bite the dust again. “I will seek answers in the court of law and the court of people,” she said in reaction to the allegation.

How did the issue originate?

The Congress on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sack Irani as a minister, alleging that an “illegal bar” was being run in Goa by her daughter. Noting that it is a “very serious issue”, the Congress also shared a copy of the show cause notice given to the bar, and said the excise official who gave the notice is reportedly being transferred after pressure from authorities.

