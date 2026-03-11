Home

‘Targeting commercial shipping…’: India issues strong statement on attack of Thai ship in Strait of Hormuz

The Ministry of External Affairs has given a strong statement after a vessel en route to Kandla port was targeted in the Strait of Hormuz. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

After a Thai vessel en route to India’s Kandla port was targeted in the region of the Strait of Hormuz, India has greatly condemned the attack. This comes after the commercial ship was attacked during the conflicts in West Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that the attacks on the merchant ships are a serious concern. You can check the statement of MEA here.

MEA’s reaction statement

Statement regarding ship bound for Kandla, India ⬇️ https://t.co/CdtmMXAdPY pic.twitter.com/xVK9AymYn2 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 11, 2026

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jaiswal, on X shared, “We have seen reports about the attack on a Thai ship, Mayuree Naree, in the Straits of Hormuz on 11 March. The ship was bound for Kandla in India. India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing.”

He also added that the nation calls for avoiding actions that put the innocent civilians’ lives in danger or those that “impede freedom of navigation and commerce”.

Ship en route to Kandla port targeted in the Strait of Hormuz

According to the reports, three ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz by the projectiles. One of these ships had a Thai flag and was moving toward Kandla Port when it came under fire. The transport ministry of Thailand mentioned that almost 20 crew members were rescued by the Omani Navy, while three were missing as the crew left the vessel in the lifeboats.

India condemns the act

India has strongly criticised the act of targeting the Strait of Hormuz. The Foreign Ministry said that the country deplores the fact that commercial shipping is now becoming a target of military attacks in the conflicts in West Asia. The statement also read that the lives of many persons, including some Indians, have already been lost in the tensions. MEA, in its statement, urged all the sides in the conflict to avoid targeting the civilian shipping and make sure that freedom of navigation and commerce in the waters internationally continues to exist.

