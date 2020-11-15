New Delhi: With Janata Dal United (JDU) President Nitish Kumar all set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister tomorrow, reports now have it that Tarkishore Prasad will be made the deputy CM while Sushil Modi, who carried the position earlier, will be given a role in Union Cabinet. Reports also said that Nitish will have two deputies this time, both from BJP. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Nitish Kumar Set to Return as CM For 4th Consecutive Term, Swearing-in Tomorrow

A report by TimesNow said that two Bihar will get two deputy Chief Ministers– Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Tarkishore Prasad was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislature party in Bihar.

“I’ve been given this responsibility & I’ll carry out the duty to the best of my ability,” Tarkishore Prasad told ANI. When asked about the post of Deputy CM, he remained tight-lipped. “I can’t comment on it as of now.” Also Read - Bihar: NDA Meet Today to Elect Legislature Party Leader | Key Points

Earlier, on being enquired about the next Bihar deputy CM by reporters, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh chose to keep mum, giving “will let you know” as reply.

The developments come after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) elected Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term. Kumar will take oath as CM of Bihar on Monday at 11:30 AM at Governor’s House in Patna.

Sushil Modi, in a tweet, said he would take up whatever responsibility be would be bestowed with. “The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person would have got it. I will also discharge the responsibility that will be given. No one can take away the post of the worker,” he said.

भाजपा एवं संघ परिवार ने मुझे ४० वर्षों के राजनीतिक जीवन में इतना दिया की शायद किसी दूसरे को नहीं मिला होगा।आगे भी जो ज़िम्मेवारी मिलेगी उसका निर्वहन करूँगा।कार्यकर्ता का पद तो कोई छीन नहीं सकता। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 15, 2020

The ruling NDA secured a majority in the Bihar Assembly election 2020. While the BJP won 74 seats, the JD-U bagged 43. Eight seats were won by two other constituents of NDA.

With the BJP emerging as the largest party in the NDA with 74 MLAs and the JD(U)’s tally going down to 43 from 71, it would be interesting to see if the saffron party, which has sacrificed the post of the chief minister in honour of its pre-poll promise, will insist on having a larger share in the cabinet.