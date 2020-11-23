New Delhi: It was a day of great loss not only for Assam but also for the whole nation as son of the soil and three-time Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi passed away on Monday evening at 86 after a protracted illness. Also Read - PM Modi Condoles Demise of Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

A veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister, Tarun Gogoi is survived by his wife Dolly Gogoi, son Gaurav Gogoi, a Lok Sabha member, and daughter Chandrima Gogoi who lives in the US. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, President Kovind, Amit Shah Condole Tarun Gogoi's Death | All Reactions

A longest serving Chief Minister of Assam, Gogoi’s health condition deteriorated since Friday due to post-Covid-19 complications. Moreover, he also suffered a multi-organ failure. Also Read - Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Passes Away at 84 After Long Battle With Illness

Tarun Gogoi, who represented Titabar Assembly constituency in Jorhat district since 2001, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day.

Born in 1936, Tarun Gogoi was a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice. He came to the political scene of Assam in 1968 when he became a member of the Jorhat Municipal Board.

Three years after joining politics, Tarun Gogoi impressed Congress boss and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi because of which he was made the Youth Congress leader of Assam in 1971. The same year, Tarun Gogoi was given the Congress ticket for the Lok Sabha election as well.

A strong Congress leader, Tarun Gogoi went on to win six terms as the Lok Sabha member, the first three (1971-85) from Jorhat and next three terms from Kaliabor between 1991 and 2001.

Tarun Gogoi handled different portfolios as Union minister from 1991 to 1995. But his real rise came in life when he became the chief minister of Assam in 2001.

Indira Gandhi got him as the joint secretary in the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) during the Emergency in 1976. He gradually won the confidence of the top Congress leadership.

His role in the Congress became deeper and deeper when he was given the responsibility to rebuild the party in the state after the Rajiv Gandhi government signed the Assam Accord of 1986. That time, Rajiv Gandhi made him the general secretary of the Congress. During this time, he tried to rebuild the Congress in the state.

He became the Assam Chief Minister in 2001 after taking the party to victory by defeating Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s AGP. After that his journey as chief minister was upward. He went on to serve three full terms as Assam’s chief minister. He ended his tenure in 2016 as the longest-serving chief minister of Assam.