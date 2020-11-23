Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He was 84 and survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav. Also Read - Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Passes Away at 84 After Long Battle With Illness

Tarun Gogoi, a three-time chief minister, breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 5.34 pm, Sarma said.

Reactions from politicians poured in on Twitter as the news of Tarun Gogoi's demise surfaced. Here's who has said what so far:

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted, “Extremely painful to hear about the tragic demise of one of the kindest and loyal footsoldier of INC, Ex. Assam CM Sh. Tarun Gogoi ji. God bless the noble soul and give strength to the whole family & Assamese people to bear this loss.”

“Tarun Gogoi who rescued Assam from bankruptcy in 2001 and transformed the state during the 15 years he was CM, is sadly no more. He was a wonderful man, full of energy and ideas till the very last. I have many fond memories of working closely with him. He will be missed.” Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

“We lost our guardian. People’s leader @tarun_gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam is no more.” Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said.

“We are terribly saddened by the death of veteran @INCIndia leader, Former Chief Minister of Assam Shri @tarun_gogoi Ji. He was an inspiration to all of us. Heartfelt condolences to his family & loved ones !” Assam Congress tweeted.

Tarun Gogoi was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2.

His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.

Gogoi was given dialysis on Sunday. His condition deteriorated further over the past few hours and it was stated to be “very very critical”.

Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice.